German investigators identify two suspects behind Leipzig attack, SZ newspaper says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:59 IST
German investigators identify two suspects behind Leipzig attack, SZ newspaper says

German ​authorities ‌have identified two ​suspects in connection with ‌an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport but will ‌unlikely be able to ‌detain them, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, which ⁠collaborated ​on ⁠the report with broadcasters NDR ⁠and WDR, said that ​investigations into the two men, ⁠one Russian-born Latvian national ⁠and ​one Russian national from Belarus, underpinned allegations ⁠by the German government that Russia ⁠was ⁠behind the incident.

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