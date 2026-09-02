German investigators identify two suspects behind Leipzig attack, SZ newspaper says

German ​authorities ‌have identified two ​suspects in connection with ‌an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport but will ‌unlikely be able to ‌detain them, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, which ⁠collaborated ​on ⁠the report with broadcasters NDR ⁠and WDR, said that ​investigations into the two men, ⁠one Russian-born Latvian national ⁠and ​one Russian national from Belarus, underpinned allegations ⁠by the German government that Russia ⁠was ⁠behind the incident.