German investigators identify two suspects behind Leipzig attack, SZ newspaper says
German authorities have identified two suspects in connection with an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport but will unlikely be able to detain them, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, which collaborated on the report with broadcasters NDR and WDR, said that investigations into the two men, one Russian-born Latvian national and one Russian national from Belarus, underpinned allegations by the German government that Russia was behind the incident.