Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known by his stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a London court on Wednesday to ​eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl. The 82-year-old, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 ​and 1981 when she was aged between eight and 11-years-old.

‘Chad Powers’ season two raises stakes as secrets unravel

For actor ‌and show ​co-creator Glen Powell, season two of U.S. sports comedy "Chad Powers" becomes more enthralling as the show's big secret is revealed to more characters. Following a humiliating scandal, the show follows star American football quarterback Russ Holliday — played by Powell — as he adopts the alter ego Chad Powers and joins a struggling school team. Russ works to conceal his true identity.

French singer Bruel cancels tour after protests over sex crime investigation

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, one of France's best-selling recording artists, on Tuesday cancelled a series of concerts he had planned from October following protests against him after he was placed under ‌formal investigation for sex crimes in June. He says he is innocent and is ready to defend himself in court.

Jury finds ex-gang leader guilty of murder in Tupac killing case

A Las Vegas jury on Monday found an ex-gang leader guilty of murder in a case accusing him of masterminding the drive-by killing of legendary hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, bringing a decades-old cold case to a close. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was charged in Nevada's Clark County with a single count of murder using a deadly weapon and had pleaded not guilty.

Singer D4vd, charged with murdering and dismembering teen, dismisses lawyer

The musician D4vd, facing trial on charges that he stabbed and dismembered a 14-year-old girl who threatened to expose their secret relationship, replaced his defense team on Monday with the Los Angeles public defender's office. D4vd, 21, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared ‌in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. The appearance came a month after Judge Charlaine Olmedo found probable cause to order him to stand trial following a days-long proceeding in which prosecutors offered graphic testimony and gruesome crime-scene photos as evidence.

Galliano and the Met call off 2027 exhibition following backlash

Fashion designer John Galliano and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art have scrapped a planned 2027 ‌retrospective in his honor after an outcry over plans to honor a designer whose career was derailed by antisemitic remarks. “After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said in a joint statement with the museum that he also posted on Instagram.

Venice's Gyllenhaal says women directors face 'systemic' barriers

Venice Film Festival jury president Maggie Gyllenhaal said on Wednesday that cinema was inherently political and that women continue to face systemic obstacles in the film industry, questioning who gets to decide which stories matter. Speaking on the festival's opening day, Gyllenhaal said films foster empathy at a time of global turmoil and argued that female filmmakers often struggle to secure financing because the stories they want to tell are not considered important.

Venice Film Festival turns to politics as Hollywood retreats

Hollywood is struggling with an industry crisis and has largely withdrawn from this year's Venice Film Festival, ⁠making way for a programme steeped ​in global politics and social upheaval, the event's director said on Tuesday. Festival director Alberto Barbera said the gritty ⁠line-up reflected filmmakers' growing engagement with contemporary events, ranging from the conflict in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the rise of billionaires and immigration enforcement in the United States.

California, Writers Guild ask court to reject Paramount request for $1.9 billion bond

The State of California and 11 other states joined the Writers Guild of America on Monday in urging a federal court judge to deny Paramount Skydance's request for a $1.88 billion bond to address the cost of delay in completing its acquisition of Warner ⁠Bros Discovery. California argued that any damages Paramount has incurred from delays in closing the Warner Bros deal are self-imposed, and that the court should reject any effort to shift the burden to the public and a non-profit union, a court filing on Monday showed.

Trump urges Congress to pass tax incentives for entertainment industry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that Congress should pass tax incentives for the entertainment industry to keep production in the country. "I am ​going to suggest that Republicans and Democrats get together, and immediately craft Legislation to save the Movie, Television, and Entertainment Business in America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Congress should approve, immediately, a Federal Production Incentive to create Entertainment Jobs in America."

Factbox-When is Venice Film Festival 2026 and what can we expect?

The Venice International Film Festival is the ⁠oldest film festival in the world. Its 83rd edition opens on Wednesday. Below are some facts about the festival and the 2026 contenders:

CDs make a comeback, boosting US recorded music revenue

A resurgence in CD demand helped power a nearly 7% increase in U.S. recorded music revenue in the first half of 2026, the Recording Industry Association of America said on Tuesday. The jump underscores growing consumer interest in retro music formats, building on the revival of vinyl that has pushed more artists to release albums ⁠on the ​medium.

Sony, Warner Music sue Anthropic over songs used in AI training

The music publishing branches of Sony Music and Warner Music have sued Anthropic in California federal court for allegedly misusing their copyrighted song compositions to train its Claude AI models. Sony and Warner said in the complaint, filed on Friday, that Anthropic pirated hundreds of song lyrics and sheet music from The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson and hundreds of other artists to train Claude to respond to human prompts.

Brazil issues new rules on ticket sales for cultural events

Brazil's government issued on Monday new regulations governing ticket sales, resales and access to cultural events, requiring transparency during online purchases and prohibiting automated bulk acquisitions by bots. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed the regulatory decrees during a ceremony.

Clooney tells Venice festival that AI threatens ⁠film and journalism

U.S. actor George Clooney warned on Wednesday that advances in artificial intelligence were making it increasingly difficult to distinguish truth from fiction, posing a challenge for journalists, governments and the public. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where he is receiving a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the actor, filmmaker and political activist said deepfake technology and AI-generated content were undermining trust in information.

Brendan Fraser ⁠says WW2 drama 'Pressure' offers timely warning against questioning science

Brendan Fraser says Anthony Maras' new World War Two drama "Pressure" ⁠serves as a cautionary tale that remains relevant today, more than 80 years after the D-Day invasion. Speaking at the film’s European premiere in London on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor told Reuters that people "second-guess nature and science at (their) peril" - and yet, "science, physics, they don't care about our feelings on this planet."

Jury finds ex-gang leader guilty of murder in Tupac case

An ex-street gang leader accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur three decades ago in Las Vegas was convicted of murder on Monday for his role in a long-unsolved crime that silenced one of rap music's ‌most influential voices. A jury in Clark County, Nevada, deliberated for nearly three ‌hours before finding Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, guilty of a single count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, capping an 11-day trial in a downtown Las Vegas courtroom. Davis will face a ​maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing on October 13.