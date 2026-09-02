WHO's Tedros says Ebola response must be scaled up to tackle Congo outbreak

​The ​head of ‌the World ​Health Organization on Wednesday said ‌the Ebola response needs to be scaled up in order ‌to tackle the outbreak ‌in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with tracking the chains ⁠of ​transmission still ⁠posing a challenge.

"Until every chain ⁠is found and broken, the ​epidemic will continue and will ⁠continue to pose a threat ⁠to ​DRC, its neighbors and the region as a ⁠whole," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom ⁠Ghebreyesus, ⁠told reporters in Geneva.