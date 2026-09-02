WHO's Tedros says Ebola response must be scaled up to tackle Congo outbreak
The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the Ebola response needs to be scaled up in order to tackle the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with tracking the chains of transmission still posing a challenge.
"Until every chain is found and broken, the epidemic will continue and will continue to pose a threat to DRC, its neighbors and the region as a whole," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva.