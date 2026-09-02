Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: 49ers' Nick Bosa, George Kittle to travel to Australia

San Francisco ​49ers tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa will travel ​Wednesday to Australia for next week's season opener against the ‌Los ​Angeles Rams, NFL Network reported. The Week 1 contest in Melbourne takes place next Thursday night.

Rangers agree to terms with F Eeli Tolvanen on 1-year deal

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with veteran forward Eeli Tolvanen on a ‌one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed but multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $1.5 million.

Golf-Woods loses driver's license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Tiger Woods will have his license suspended for five years after reaching a plea deal in his impaired-driving case on Wednesday that will allow the decorated golfer to avoid ‌jail time. The 15-times major champion, who initially pleaded not guilty, entered a no-contest motion on all charges and was adjudicated guilty at a change-of-plea hearing he attended ‌at Martin County Courthouse.

Project B adds Russell Westbrook as co-founder

Russell Westbrook is going back to work, joining Project B on Wednesday as a co-founder and its new chief strategy officer. The recently retired NBA superstar will help the upstart five-on-five women's basketball league launch in early 2027.

Heat check: Shane Beamer, Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley start 2026 season on thin ice

The college football season is underway and multiple coaches already feel ⁠warmth under ​their seats. Job security often is in short ⁠supply in the current era, and being upset by a lesser school or getting routed by a bitter rival can send a coach from seemingly secure to images of moving vans.

Depth, trophy case define ⁠Big Ten as college football's bullies in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a time a half century ago when Ohio State and Michigan under the leadership of legendary coaches Woody Hayes and Bo ​Schembechler, respectively, left the rest of the Big Ten in their dust. With that, the conference earned the derisive moniker the "Big Two and the Little Eight."

MLS ⁠transactions roundup: Inter Miami acquire Riquelme Fillipi

Inter Miami signed winger Riquelme Fillipi from Brazil's SE Palmeiras through the end of the 2029-30 season. Financial terms were not disclosed on Wednesday by the Herons, who hold an option ⁠for ​the 2030-31 season.

Tennis-Zverev soaks up pressure to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open

Alexander Zverev weathered a storm from Lorenzo Sonego to reach the U.S. Open second round on Tuesday and keep alive his bid to reach a third straight Grand Slam final, after relentless rain wreaked havoc with the schedule at Flushing Meadows. Americans Madison ⁠Keys, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz earlier powered through under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium before new crowd favourite Alexandra Eala underlined her growing promise with a ⁠near-flawless display.

Raiders GM on Fernando Mendoza: 'His time ⁠is coming, but he's got to earn it'

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza experienced both highs and lows during the preseason, and that's to be expected in the eyes of general manager John Spytek. While Mendoza's results on the field are just ‌starting to play out, Spytek ‌said the top overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft is putting the necessary time ​in off the field to improve.