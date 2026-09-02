Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 22:27 IST
Cycling-Briton Brennan triumphs in Vuelta stage 11, Mas retains red

Briton Matthew Brennan prevailed in ​a chaotic sprint for the finish line ​in stage 11 of the ‌Vuelta a ​Espana on Wednesday, as the 21-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider claimed his third stage win in his maiden Grand Tour.

Brennan, who also ‌won the second and fourth stages, beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish in Lorca. Red jersey holder Enric Mas (Movistar) retained his overall lead, remaining a minute and 18 seconds ahead ‌of four-times winner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as nearly the entire peloton crossed the finish line ‌together after the 153.8-km ride from Cartagena.

Points classification leader Wout van Aert expertly led teammate Brennan to the front after the final turn and he overtook Coquard and crossed the finish line with his hand raised in victory. "We took the ⁠initiative ​again today... it was ⁠fantastic work in the last 10 km to keep us in the right place," said Brennan, who won Britain's National ⁠Under-23 Championships last year.

"I'm with a team full of massive champions... I'm thankful that they go full gas ​for me." UAE Team Emirates-XRG, whose leader Tadej Pogacar withdrew from the race after a crash ⁠in stage eight, could have lost another rider when Kevin Vermaerke went down in a crash with Hamish McKenzie (Jayco AlUla).

American ⁠Vermaerke ​got back up, however, and carried on as the peloton shut down all the early attacks, reaching speeds of nearly 46 km per hour going into the last 10 kilometres of ⁠the mostly flat stage. The peloton was together amid a frantic battle to stay ahead in the final ⁠kilometre, but the ⁠Visma-Lease a Bike riders successfully collaborated to set up Brennan's dash to the finish line.

The race returns to the mountains on Thursday with a 166.6-km ‌ride from ‌Vera to Calar Alto.

TRENDING

1
Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

Global
2
“Exceptional talent”: Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi hails Sree Charani 

“Exceptional talent”: Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi hails Sree Charani 

Global
3
PM Modi calls for robust water data governance through effective use of AI

PM Modi calls for robust water data governance through effective use of AI

India
4
“The world is laughing harder now”: Khawaja takes swipe at Aaqib Javed’s remarks after Pakistan’s major Test shake-up

“The world is laughing harder now”: Khawaja takes swipe at Aaqib Javed’s rem...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Social Media Fatigue Is Becoming a Serious Digital Well-Being Problem

The Hidden Cost of Sanctions: Trade Openness Left European Economies More Exposed

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026