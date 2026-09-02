HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day ​at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1650 ​PEGULA DOMINATES Third seed Jessica Pegula ‌powered ​into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin, setting up a meeting with Canada's Leylah ‌Fernandez, who beat Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4 6-1.

1640 SHNAIDER WINS Diana Shnaider held off a second-set fightback from former U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova to seal a 6-1 7-6 (4) win and reach the ‌third round.

1630 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third ‌round with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini.

1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, earning a 6-1 6-1 victory to become the first player on the day to ⁠advance to ​the third round.

1500 PLAY ⁠BEGINS Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.

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ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Aryna ⁠Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia)

Jaime ⁠Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.) 11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda ‌Noskova (Czechia)