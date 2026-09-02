HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 22:28 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day ​at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1650 ​PEGULA DOMINATES Third seed Jessica Pegula ‌powered ​into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin, setting up a meeting with Canada's Leylah ‌Fernandez, who beat Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4 6-1.

1640 SHNAIDER WINS Diana Shnaider held off a second-set fightback from former U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova to seal a 6-1 7-6 (4) win and reach the ‌third round.

1630 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third ‌round with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini.

1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, earning a 6-1 6-1 victory to become the first player on the day to ⁠advance to ​the third round.

1500 PLAY ⁠BEGINS Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE Zverev soaks up pressure ⁠to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open

Swiatek banks on renewed confidence as Medvedev battles to regain ​lost form Teenager Frodin hopes to meet idol Serena after US Open debut

Birthday boy Monfils beats ⁠Vallejo in first round of his last US Open Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open

Andreeva dismantles ⁠Tjen, ​eases into US Open second round Keys and Fritz cruise as rain disrupts outdoor US Open play

Rybakina quiets injury concerns with first-round win over Frodin U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON ⁠WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Aryna ⁠Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia)

Jaime ⁠Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.) 11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda ‌Noskova (Czechia)

TRENDING

1
Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

Global
2
“Exceptional talent”: Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi hails Sree Charani 

“Exceptional talent”: Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi hails Sree Charani 

Global
3
PM Modi calls for robust water data governance through effective use of AI

PM Modi calls for robust water data governance through effective use of AI

India
4
“The world is laughing harder now”: Khawaja takes swipe at Aaqib Javed’s remarks after Pakistan’s major Test shake-up

“The world is laughing harder now”: Khawaja takes swipe at Aaqib Javed’s rem...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Social Media Fatigue Is Becoming a Serious Digital Well-Being Problem

The Hidden Cost of Sanctions: Trade Openness Left European Economies More Exposed

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026