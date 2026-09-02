Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 22:29 IST
Tennis-Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

World number three ​Jessica Pegula produced a finely ​tuned performance to sprint through ‌a ​second-round meeting with fellow American Sofia Kenin, winning 6-3 6-1 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

In the ‌first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pegula dropped only three of her first-serve points and never faced a break point. The 2024 runner-up, who is ‌seeking her maiden major title as well as top spot in the ‌rankings, booked a meeting with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez. Wildcard Kenin has struggled as injuries and illness saw her tumble down the rankings after her breakthrough 2020 Australian Open win and she ⁠was ​never able to ⁠get a foothold in the match as she suffered yet another early exit from her domestic ⁠major.

Kenin handed her opponent the break with a double fault in the opening game ​and Pegula broke her again on set point with a fine forehand before ⁠slamming her foot down on the gas. The runner-up at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament was near ⁠flawless ​as she won the first five games of the second set, producing just two unforced errors before closing it out with an unreturnable serve.

"I'm going ⁠for my spots, I'm going pretty big on second serves," said Pegula, adding ⁠that she had ⁠put effort into adding more firepower to her serve. "Really excited when I can practise something and it pays off in ‌a match."

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