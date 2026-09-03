Boeing paid $3.1 million fine to FAA over widespread safety violations
Boeing paid a $3.1 million fine to the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year after the agency said the planemaker had committed a series of safety violations, including actions tied to the 2024 Alaska Airlines MAX 9 mid-air emergency, the agency told Reuters Wednesday. The FAA said the fine, proposed in September 2025, was paid in January and had not been previously disclosed publicly. Boeing also confirmed to Reuters it paid the fine.
The FAA also said last year it was fining Boeing for interfering with safety officials’ independence.