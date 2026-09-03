Boeing paid $3.1 million fine to FAA over widespread safety violations

Boeing ​paid a $3.1 ​million fine ‌to the Federal ​Aviation Administration earlier this ‌year after the agency said the planemaker had committed a series ‌of safety violations, including actions tied ‌to the 2024 Alaska Airlines MAX 9 mid-air emergency, the agency ⁠told ​Reuters ⁠Wednesday. The FAA said the fine, proposed ⁠in September 2025, was paid in ​January and had not ⁠been previously disclosed publicly. Boeing also confirmed ⁠to ​Reuters it paid the fine.

The FAA also ⁠said last year it was fining ⁠Boeing ⁠for interfering with safety officials’ independence.