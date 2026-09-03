Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan'  

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 00:56 IST
Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan'  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said ​he is "happy" Prince Harry and ‌his family left ​the United States and relocated back to Britain. "I am happy about it. I was not a fan," Trump said in the Oval Office ‌when asked about the recent decision by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to leave California after six years.

The family arrived back in Britain at the end of August. The couple stepped down ‌from official royal duties in 2020 when they moved to the United States. "I thought they treated the ‌royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it," Trump said, mentioning his "good relationship" with the late Queen Elizabeth and her successor King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The president specifically criticized Meghan. "I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she ⁠was ​terribly disrespectful," he said. After the ⁠couple's move to the U.S., Harry in an Oprah interview accused the royal family of neglect. Meghan, whose mother is Black and ⁠father is white, said that when she was pregnant with her son there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his ​skin might be when he's born" within the royal family.

Prince William, Harry's older brother, defended the ⁠family after the accusation and said "we're not racist." Harry also cited press scrutiny and the government's failure to provide security for his family ⁠as ​reasons for moving to California.

Now back in Britain, Harry and Meghan are expected to remain non-working royals. A person close to the couple said last month the family planned to move somewhere outside London ⁠for an extended period with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who will go to school ⁠in Britain.

It is unclear ⁠what changed for the couple, but Harry has said he wants his children to spend time in Britain. "If I were the royal family, I would ‌not have taken ‌them back," Trump added on Wednesday.

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