PREVIEW-Tennis-Top contenders Gauff, Zeverev face stern tests against familiar foes in US Open

The U.S. Open's second round continues on Thursday, with top seeds Coco ​Gauff, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime facing opponents who ​have pushed them hard in the past. TOP WOMEN'S ‌MATCH: ​PAULA BADOSA V COCO GAUFF

Facing former quarter-finalist Badosa will be Gauff's first big test as the 2023 champion looks to capture her second crown at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, a former world number two, ‌has won five of her eight meetings with Gauff, including their last two.

Badosa has slipped to 87th in the WTA rankings as she has been sidelined with multiple injury issues, missing last year's U.S. Open and the French Open this year. But the 28-year-old, who beat Daria Kasatkina in ‌straight sets in the first round, said her body is healthy again. Gauff, however, will hope that her improved serve and consistency, which ‌helped her reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in July, will give her an edge when she takes on the familiar opponent again.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: ALEXANDER ZVEREV V QUENTIN HALYS Zverev is having the best year of his tennis career, winning his first Grand Slam at the French Open before reaching the Wimbledon final. But ⁠Tuesday's near ​five-hour battle with Lorenzo Sonego served ⁠as a reminder that he still has room for improvement.

"I think I missed a few more backhands than I usually do... tough battle, and I think it was ⁠a match that I needed," Zverev said after he edged Sonego. The German will have little time to regroup as he faces Halys, who tested him in ​both their previous meetings, although Zverev came out on top each time.

Frenchman Halys has reached the U.S. Open's second round for ⁠the first time. AUGER-ALIASSIME UP AGAINST TRICKY KHACHANOV

World number four Auger-Aliassime did not get the smooth start he wanted, as Rinky Hijikata drew him into a nearly three-and-a-half-hour battle that ⁠the ​two-time semi-finalist managed to win in four sets. "He made me think a lot. The match got quite tense," said Auger-Aliassime, who reached the quarter-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

The 26-year-old now faces a tougher test against former U.S. Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov, ⁠who won two of their previous four meetings. Khachanov, coming off a dominant first-round victory, will fancy his chances to upset one of the ⁠top seeds.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ⁠ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 9-Taylor Fritz v Mattia Bellucci (Italy)

Paula Badosa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Quentin Halys (France)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Karen Khachanov (Russia)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) ‌v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines) Gael ‌Monfils (France) v 14-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)