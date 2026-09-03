Trump says he will make 'a lot of stops' ahead of midterm elections
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that he planned extensive travel to states with high stakes races in the final month before the midterm elections in November. The midterms will be test of Trump's popularity as his approval rating sits at 33%, the lowest level of his political career, just two months before election day, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Republicans are seeking to defend slim majorities in the House and Senate against a seemingly more enthusiastic Democratic party. "I will be going to Alaska. I'm going to be going the last 30 days before the election," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I'll be making a lot of stops."
Trump said he would be campaigning for congressional candidates and "a few governors." "I love the governors, but we're interested in the Senate, and we're interested in the House," Trump said.
In recent weeks, Trump has traveled to Texas where he headlined a fundraiser for Senate candidate and state Attorney General Ken Paxton and to South Carolina to campaign for Darline Graham in her senate primary race, which she won. "I will go to Alaska to make sure that a great senator gets reelected," Trump said, voicing support for Senator Dan S. Sullivan in his race.