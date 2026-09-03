U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ​told reporters that he ​planned extensive travel ‌to states with ​high stakes races in the final month before the midterm elections in November. The midterms ‌will be test of Trump's popularity as his approval rating sits at 33%, the lowest level of his political career, just two months before ‌election day, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Republicans are seeking to ‌defend slim majorities in the House and Senate against a seemingly more enthusiastic Democratic party. "I will be going to Alaska. I'm going to be going the ⁠last 30 ​days before the ⁠election," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I'll be making a lot of ⁠stops."

Trump said he would be campaigning for congressional candidates and "a few governors." "I ​love the governors, but we're interested in the Senate, and we're ⁠interested in the House," Trump said.

In recent weeks, Trump has traveled to ⁠Texas ​where he headlined a fundraiser for Senate candidate and state Attorney General Ken Paxton and to South Carolina to campaign for ⁠Darline Graham in her senate primary race, which she won. "I will go ⁠to Alaska ⁠to make sure that a great senator gets reelected," Trump said, voicing support for Senator Dan ‌S. Sullivan in ‌his race.