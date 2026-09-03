HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open ​on Wednesday (times GMT):

1908 KOSTYUK BEATS STEPHENS Ukrainian 11th seed Marta ​Kostyuk defeated 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane ‌Stephens ​6-1 7-5 to advance to the third round.

1901 RAIN DELAYS OUTDOOR MATCHES Due to rain, play on the outside courts has been suspended until the weather improves.

1755 RUBLEV KNOCKED OUT Unseeded Spaniard ‌Daniel Merida stunned 23rd seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(3) 6-2 6-4 6-4, advancing to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

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Home favourite Gauff storms past Sonmez at US Open 1725 MEDVEDEV ADVANCES

Former champion Daniil Medvedev came through a testing third ⁠set after ​cruising through the opening two ⁠to seal a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over American Sebastian Gorzny in just over two hours. 1650 PEGULA DOMINATES

Third seed Jessica Pegula powered into the third round ⁠with a 6-3 6-1 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin, setting up a meeting with Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who beat Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew ​6-4 6-1. 1640 SHNAIDER WINS

Diana Shnaider held off a second-set fightback from former U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova to seal ⁠a 6-1 7-6 (4) win and reach the third round. 1630 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third round with a comfortable ⁠6-4 ​6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini. 1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES

American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, earning a 6-1 6-1 victory to become the first player on the day to advance to the third round. 1500 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New ⁠York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 ⁠GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia ⁠Kenin (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia)

Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.) 11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda ‌Noskova (Czechia)