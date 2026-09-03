Australia, US to boost defence ties as China's Pacific influence grows

Australia and the United States said they would boost ​their defence ties in a move that ​could expand the U.S. military presence in ‌Australia, while ​strengthening deterrence across the Pacific, where China has been expanding its influence.

After meeting U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington D.C., Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters on ‌Wednesday that "American force posture in Australia is growing" and was on the rise across every domain. The U.S.–Australia Force Posture Initiatives are agreements that allow U.S. military forces to train and store equipment in Australia, including the rotational deployment of aircraft ‌and logistics support for U.S. vessels.

"We think that's really important in terms of providing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, ‌providing for stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific, and that's very much in Australia's national interest." Marles did not specify if the greater level of cooperation would mean more U.S. troops being stationed in Australia, but said further details would be provided at the next meeting of Australian and ⁠U.S. ​defence ministers later this year.

Australia-U.S. ⁠defence cooperation also includes the AUKUS defence pact between the U.S., Britain and Australia. Some U.S. defence personnel are working at the HMAS ⁠Stirling naval base on Australia's west coast, which will house four U.S.-commanded Virginia-class submarines from 2027. China calls the AUKUS pact dangerous and ​has warned it could spur a regional arms race.

Hegseth said in a statement that there was "strong alignment" between ⁠the national defence strategies of both countries, and stressed the importance of allies investing in their own sovereign security to contribute to collective defence. "We share ⁠a ​common (understanding) of the complex threat picture in the world today and the need for allies to, both plan together but also ensure our capabilities match and are complementary," he said.

The meeting comes as the Pacific Islands ⁠Forum (PIF) headed into its final day in Palau on Thursday, with the summit overshadowed by the absence of several leaders ⁠and China's protest over the ⁠presence of Taiwan's foreign minister. Australia and the United States have announced a combined $580 million in funding for Pacific Island nations as China continues to expand its influence in ‌the region ‌through grants, infrastructure projects and aid.