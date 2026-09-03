HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

O315 ALCARAZ ADVANCES Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off losing the ​first set to dominate the next three and beat Portugal's Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2. ​The second-seeded Spaniard will face China's Wu Yibing in the next round.

0220 ‌SVITOLINA ​OVERCOMES JOINT Ninth seed Elina Svitolina recovered from losing the second set to defeat Australian Maya Joint 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4 in a match lasting more than two hours. The Ukrainian will face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

READ MORE Dominant Sabalenka sweeps past Iatcenko to reach US Open third round

Buse follows grandfather's footsteps with victory at ‌US Open Medvedev, Pegula, Shelton advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule

Lucky loser Bu sends Jodar out of US Open in rain-affected opener Ruthless Muchova routs Boulter to reach US Open third round

Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule Medvedev brushes aside Gorzny after birds ruffle his feathers

Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round Zverev soaks up pressure to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open

Swiatek banks on renewed confidence as Medvedev battles to regain lost ‌form 0152 TIAFOE BEATS SAKAMOTO

American 11th seed Frances Tiafoe beat Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto 6-3 7-6(2) 7-5, keeping alive the country's hopes of ending a 23-year wait for a home men's champion in New York. 0052 TSITSIPAS ‌SURVIVES LLOYD

Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a battle against South Africa's Lloyd Harris, recovering from a set down to clinch a 6-7(1) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-4 victory. The Greek player, who stunned 10th seed Arthur Fils in the first round, next faces Czech 18th seed Jiri Lehecka. 0009 SABALENKA OVERPOWERS IATCENKO

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Russian Polina Iatcenko, securing a 6-1 6-1 victory to move into the third round. The world number one will face Kamilla Rakhimova from Uzbekistan next. 2135 DE MINAUR WINS

Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur opened his campaign with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 ⁠victory over Italian ​Andrea Guerrieri to advance to the second round. 2100 JODAR KNOCKED ⁠OUT

Lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete of China stunned Spanish 12th seed Rafael Jodar 6-2 6-1 6-1, advancing to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. 2036 SHELTON ADVANCES

American eighth seed Ben Shelton defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5. 2029 ⁠MUCHOVA DOMINATES

Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova cruised past Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-0 to move on to the next round. 1908 KOSTYUK BEATS STEPHENS

Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk defeated 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-1 7-5 to advance to the third round. 1901 ​RAIN DELAYS OUTDOOR MATCHES

Due to rain, play on the outside courts has been suspended until the weather improves. 1755 RUBLEV KNOCKED OUT

Unseeded Spaniard Daniel Merida stunned 23rd seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(3) 6-2 6-4 6-4, ⁠advancing to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. 1725 MEDVEDEV ADVANCES

Former champion Daniil Medvedev came through a testing third set after cruising through the opening two to seal a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over American Sebastian Gorzny in just over ⁠two ​hours. 1650 PEGULA DOMINATES

Third seed Jessica Pegula powered into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin, setting up a meeting with Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who beat Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4 6-1. 1640 SHNAIDER WINS

Diana Shnaider held off a second-set fightback from former U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova to seal a 6-1 7-6 (4) win and reach the third round. 1630 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the ⁠third round with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini. 1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES

American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, earning a 6-1 6-1 victory to become the first player on the day ⁠to advance to the third round. 1500 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in ⁠New York under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia)

Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.) 11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances ‌Tiafoe (U.S.) Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)