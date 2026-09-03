China says it conducted survey of waters east of Taiwan last month

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 09:24 IST
China says it conducted survey of waters east of Taiwan last month

​China's Ministry of Natural Resources ​conducted a survey ‌of waters ​east of Taiwan last month that it said would help it create "one map" for territorial ‌planning and resource management, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Taiwan's coast guard said on August 21 that it had warned off and shadowed ‌a Chinese research ship sailing in sensitive waters near the ‌island, the third time the vessel had appeared since May in what Taipei sees as ongoing maritime provocation. The survey, conducted August 10 to 31, ⁠aimed to ​understand the basic ⁠geology and structural characteristics of the seabed in China's jurisdictional sea areas, CCTV ⁠said citing the ministry.

China's coast guard also said that it conducted routine ​law enforcement patrols in the waters east of Taiwan on ⁠Thursday. It is the third such patrol since June. There was no immediate response ⁠from ​Taiwan's government to the CCTV report or the announcement by China's coast guard.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its ⁠own territory and recognises no claims of sovereignty by the government in Taipei, ⁠including in ⁠the waters around the island. Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

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