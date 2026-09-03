Three Iranian Army pilots killed in U.S. strikes earlier this week, agency reports
Three Iranian Army pilots were killed in U.S. strikes conducted on Tuesday night, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.
Three Iranian Army pilots were killed in U.S. strikes conducted on Tuesday night, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.
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