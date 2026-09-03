Canada July trade surplus shrinks, weeks before new US tariffs

Canada's trade surplus narrowed sharply in July as exports of energy and metal products shrank while imports rose, just weeks before Washington's new 50% tariffs begin to show up in statistics, posing a stiffer test for Canadian ‌exporters. The trade surplus was C$769 million (US$557 million), compared with a four-year high surplus of C$4.2 billion posted a month ago, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a surplus of C$3.57 billion in July.

Exports dropped 2.3%, while imports increased 2.2%. Amid an escalating trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, ‌Canada has been seeking to reduce its dependence on its neighbour and largest trading partner.

The U.S. accounted for 66.35% of Canada's total exports in July, ‌down from 69.39% in June and 72.64% a year ago. However, Canada's import dependence on the U.S. has only narrowed to 59% in the last 12 months as compared with 62% in 2024.

The July figures, which are Canada's fifth consecutive monthly trade surplus, extended a run of relatively resilient Canadian trade despite more than a year and a half of U.S. tariffs. However, Washington's latest duties, ⁠imposed last ​month, will provide a tougher test for exporters ⁠in the coming months.

The decrease in exports in July was primarily led by energy products, which account for almost a quarter of Canada's total exports, and 95% of which usually flow ⁠south of the border. Their value dropped 4.4% in July, a third consecutive monthly decline after exports of crude oil decreased by 5.5%, with both prices and volumes falling, StatsCan ​said.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, which posted an increase of 15.8% in the prior month, also shrank by 8.5% in July. As a ⁠result, Canada's total exports fell to C$76.14 billion, down from C$77.96 billion in June, but excluding metals and energy, exports increased 0.6% in July.

The overall decrease in total exports in July was ⁠partially offset ​by higher exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts, which surged by 34.9%. Imports rose in July to a value of C$75.37 billion, up from C$73.76 billion, StatsCan said, adding that it was the sixth consecutive monthly increase.

This was led by an 11.4% increase in imports of motor vehicles and ⁠parts, mainly from the U.S. Exports to the U.S. dropped 6.6% in July while imports from the country increased by 1.8%, shrinking Canada's trade surplus with ⁠its main trading partner by more than ⁠40% to C$5.9 billion.

Exports to countries other than the United States rose 7.4%, while imports increased 2.8%, leaving Canada with a non-U.S. trade deficit of C$5.1 billion, down from C$6.1 billion in the prior month. The Canadian dollar was trading ‌firmer, up 0.35% to C$1.3792 ‌against the U.S. dollar, or 72.51 U.S. cents.