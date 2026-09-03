Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa review Delhi-NCR winter air pollution action plan

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday chaired two separate high-level review meetings to finalise a comprehensive action plan to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during the forthcoming winter season. According to a press release issued by the Ministry, in the first meeting, Yadav chaired a review of the Action Plan on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities and measures being undertaken to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR during the period from September 2026 to March 2027. The meeting was attended in virtual mode by Sirsa, Environment Ministers and senior officials from Delhi and neighbouring states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting reviewed measures to address major sources of pollution and emphasised that air pollution is a regional challenge requiring coordinated and sustained action by Delhi and neighbouring states, particularly during the forthcoming winter season. As per the release, Sirsa said that the Delhi Government is taking a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to curb air pollution.

“The Delhi Government has implemented strict measures against polluting industries and is continuously strengthening its enforcement and pollution-control efforts. Identification of pollution hotspots and targeted interventions in these areas are also an important part of our strategy. Air pollution is a shared challenge and requires coordinated action by all concerned states and agencies,” Minister Sirsa said. In a separate meeting, the release mentioned that Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting to assess Delhi-specific preparedness and enforcement measures for the upcoming winter season. The meeting was attended by the Secretary (Environment), Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrates from all districts of Delhi, along with senior officials from line departments and civic authorities.

In a major step towards proactively managing and curbing air pollution, Sirsa announced a comprehensive multi-tiered execution strategy focusing on round-the-clock ground monitoring, hotspot-specific interventions and intensive ward-level supervision. A total of 78 dedicated Sub-Divisional Teams will be deployed across Delhi's 39 sub-divisions, with each sub-division being covered by two teams led by AEE/JEE-level officers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). These teams will conduct inspections, including during night hours, to ensure strict action against biomass burning, dust pollution arising from construction and demolition activities, industrial pollution, use of unapproved fuels and illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste or garbage.

As per the release, the teams will also ensure that construction and demolition activities are brought within the ambit of the Dust Portal and monitor compliance with Direction No. 76 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) with regard to DG sets. They will inspect MCD’s decentralised construction and demolition waste secondary storage centres, identify unpaved roads and roads with significant potholes, and ensure timely redressal of complaints received through the Green Delhi App and the 311 App. To ensure deeper and more granular enforcement at the local level, 256 Ward-Wise Monitoring Teams will operate across Delhi. These will include 250 teams for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, four teams for New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas and two teams for the Delhi Cantonment Board. Operating on a 24/7 basis, these teams will closely monitor localised pollution triggers and take action against biomass burning, dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, use of unapproved fuels and illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and garbage.

The ward-level teams will also work to bring construction and demolition activities within the ambit of the Dust Portal, inspect MCD’s decentralised construction and demolition waste secondary storage centres, identify unpaved roads and roads with significant potholes, and facilitate the timely redressal of complaints received through the Green Delhi App and the 311 App. The Delhi Government will also undertake an intensified enforcement drive in 48 non-conforming hotspots. These identified pollution hotspots are located in non-conforming areas. Teams working under the direct supervision of the respective District Magistrates will launch focused anti-pollution drives in these locations. The list of all 48 hotspots has been provided to the concerned District Magistrates for immediate action.

The enforcement drive will mainly focus on unauthorised air-polluting industries operating in non-industrial areas, including units involved in metal casting, powder coating, buffing and polishing, super enamelling, reprocessing of plastic waste, spray painting, denting and painting, and annealing furnace or heat-treatment processes. Other air-polluting units using unapproved fuels will also be brought under strict enforcement action. As per the release, action will also be taken against water-polluting industrial activities in these non-industrial areas, including jeans dyeing and washing, anodising, pickling, electroplating and phosphating.

“The approach this winter will be proactive, intensive and focused on action at the grassroots level. Our teams will maintain round-the-clock vigilance, identify pollution sources at the earliest and ensure swift action against violations. With dedicated teams at the sub-divisional and ward levels, as well as focused intervention in identified hotspots, we are strengthening enforcement where it is needed the most,” Sirsa said. Reiterating the Delhi Government’s commitment to providing clean air to the residents of the National Capital, the Minister directed all concerned departments and agencies to maintain strict vigilance throughout the winter months and ensure prompt action against violations. He also stressed the need for seamless coordination among the DPCC, District Magistrates, civic agencies and other line departments to ensure effective implementation of pollution-control measures across Delhi. (ANI)