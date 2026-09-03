KNDS says Munich prosecutors enquiring about 2013 Qatar arms deal

Munich prosecutors ‌have opened ​a preliminary inquiry into a 2013 multi-billion-euro arms deal between German-French ‌defence manufacturer KNDS and Qatar, amid allegations of bribery linked to the contract, KNDS said on Thursday.

The case centres ‌on a 2013 contract for the sale of ‌62 Leopard 2 tanks and 24 Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery systems to the Gulf emirate, worth about €1.89 billion ($2.19 billion). KNDS said it had ⁠commissioned ​external experts ⁠earlier this year to review the deal after allegations that millions ⁠of euros in commissions paid to a consulting firm in ​Qatar may have been disguised bribe payments.

The review is ⁠at an advanced stage, the company said in response to ⁠a ​Reuters query, adding that it had found no indications that employees had engaged in criminal conduct. A ⁠spokesperson for the Munich public prosecutor's office confirmed that a ⁠preliminary ⁠inquiry was in progress but declined to provide further details.

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