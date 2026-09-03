KNDS says Munich prosecutors enquiring about 2013 Qatar arms deal
Munich prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into a 2013 multi-billion-euro arms deal between German-French defence manufacturer KNDS and Qatar, amid allegations of bribery linked to the contract, KNDS said on Thursday.
The case centres on a 2013 contract for the sale of 62 Leopard 2 tanks and 24 Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery systems to the Gulf emirate, worth about €1.89 billion ($2.19 billion). KNDS said it had commissioned external experts earlier this year to review the deal after allegations that millions of euros in commissions paid to a consulting firm in Qatar may have been disguised bribe payments.
The review is at an advanced stage, the company said in response to a Reuters query, adding that it had found no indications that employees had engaged in criminal conduct. A spokesperson for the Munich public prosecutor's office confirmed that a preliminary inquiry was in progress but declined to provide further details.
($1 = 0.8619 euros)