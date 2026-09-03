Soccer-World Cup stars generate $3.3 billion in transfer fees as spending hits record highs

Players who featured at ​the 2026 World Cup ‌generated more ​than $3.3 billion in international transfer fees during the recently concluded mid-year transfer window, FIFA said on Thursday.

More ‌than 260 World Cup players from 47 nationalities changed clubs during the window, accounting for over a third of the record $9.89 billion spent on international transfer fees ‌in men's football, according to soccer's global governing body. "More than 12,500 international ‌transfers were registered around the world, also setting a new record for the number of transfers during a mid-year window," FIFA said in a study.

The spending spree came after Spain ⁠lifted the ​World Cup in ⁠July, highlighting how performances on football's biggest stage helped drive record spending across the global market. Several ⁠high-profile World Cup players secured big-money moves during the window, including Spain midfielder Rodri's ​switch from Manchester City to Barcelona and France winger Bradley Barcola's transfer ⁠from Paris St Germain to Liverpool.

Women's football also posted records, with international transfer spending more ⁠than ​doubling from 2025 to $28.6 million, FIFA said. "A total of 1,406 international transfers were registered in women’s professional football – the highest number ever recorded and ⁠a 19.2% increase compared with the previous record," FIFA said.

English clubs led the spending ⁠in the ⁠men's and women's international transfer markets, accounting for $3.02 billion in men's transfer fees and $8.0 million in the women's game.