US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened higher on ​Thursday after Federal Reserve ‌Governor Christopher Waller said he was open to leaving interest ‌rates unchanged this month if ‌data confirms inflation pressures are cooling off.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 247.2 points, or 0.47%, ⁠at the open to 53,309.17. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠20.1 points, or 0.26%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,686.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠118.5 points, or 0.45%, to ⁠26,336.322.