German, U.S. defence ministers to meet in Washington in mid-September, Welt and Politico report
German defence minister Boris Pistorius is scheduled to meet his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington on September 15, German news outlet Welt reported on Thursday.
Also citing its sister publication Politico, the report in Welt said that the two ministers will likely discuss an alleged Russian drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany, as well as a Pentagon review of U.S. military presence in Europe.