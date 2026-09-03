German, U.S. defence ministers to meet in Washington in mid-September, Welt and Politico report

German ​defence ‌minister Boris Pistorius ​is scheduled to ‌meet his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington on ‌September 15, German ‌news outlet Welt reported on Thursday.

Also citing its sister ⁠publication ​Politico, ⁠the report in Welt said ⁠that the two ministers ​will likely discuss an ⁠alleged Russian drone attack on ⁠Leipzig/Halle ​airport in Germany, as well as ⁠a Pentagon review of ⁠U.S. ⁠military presence in Europe.