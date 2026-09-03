Nepal floods: Mortal remains temporarily interred for DNA matching, not mass burial, says envoy Naveen Srivastava

By Vishu Adhana Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Thursday said mortal remains recovered after the recent flash floods in Nepal have been temporarily interred so that DNA matching can be carried out with relatives before the remains are exhumed and handed over to families, clarifying that it is not a mass burial.

"The Nepali side is also handling these bodies and mortal remains, which are in a highly decomposed state. They have been temporarily interred so that once a DNA match is established between the mortal remains and the relatives, the bodies or whatever remains are available will be exhumed and handed over to the families.... It is not a mass burial. What the Nepali authorities have informed us is that they are keeping them temporarily interred, keeping health concerns in mind," Srivastava said. He said Nepal Police had published photographs of recovered bodies and mortal remains on its website, while the Indian mission had also publicised them through its press releases to help families identify the deceased.

"Let me let me clarify, I think we have also issued out detailed press releases, and Nepal Police and Nepal authorities have. See, the Nepal Police had started putting out photographs of the bodies and the mortal remains that they had discovered on their website. And that we have publicised through our press release also," Srivastava explained. He added that the Indian mission facilitates contact between families and Nepali authorities if the remains are identified so that the bodies can be returned.

"Now, if a person is able to identify, we facilitate their interaction with the Nepali authorities, and based on the identification, the plan is the body will be returned back. So far, we have not seen this happen," he added. On the rescue of Indian nationals from the flood-affected areas, Srivastava said 166 people had been rescued with the help of the Nepali Army.

"The floods happened on August 26, and as soon as we got the information, we had been in coordination with the Nepalese government and authorities and started tracking information about Indians who would be missing in this floods. There were several groups of pilgrims who were going to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra or coming back. There were workers from India who are working in several hydropower projects in that same area," Srivastava stated. He said the rescued Indians included a 21-member group from Tamil Nadu travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, more than 80 people from Andritz working on hydropower projects, and other Indians residing in the affected areas.

"So, as of date, with the help of the Nepali Army, we've been able to rescue 166 people altogether. Now, this includes a 21-member group which was going to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tamil Nadu who returned back to India last Friday. There are more than 80 people from the Andritz company, which is working on a hydropower project. And the rest are other Indians who would have been residing in that area; they've been rescued by the Nepali Army," he added. Responding to queries about mortal remains that may have been washed downstream into Indian territory, Srivastava said the concerned state governments would follow a similar procedure for identification.

"Well, I think our ministry is in touch with the concerned state governments, and there they will do the same procedure, keep the bodies and take out their DNA samples for DNA matching at a later date," he stated. Srivastava also said Nepal remained in the search, rescue and relief phase and would subsequently move towards reconstruction and rehabilitation, with India prepared to respond to any request for assistance.

"The Nepal government and the Foreign Minister gave a briefing today, and he has also been giving interviews. He said that they are still in the search, rescue, and relief phase, and they will move towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase. They will seek assistance from international partners. India, being the closest neighbour and partner of Nepal, it will be natural that whenever such a request is made, we will respond." The remarks come as the death toll from the flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,252, while around 4,216 people remained missing or out of contact, according to the search, rescue and relief update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) till 12 noon on Thursday.

According to the update, around 11,993 people have been rescued, while 5,135 injured people have received medical treatment. Of these, 301 were treated at various hospitals, while the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force treated 3,206 and 1,628 people, respectively. The missing list includes approximately 900 people linked to hydroelectric projects. Around 583 foreign citizens and 164 Nepalis accompanying foreign tourists are also listed as missing or out of contact. (ANI)