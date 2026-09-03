Airbus slows A330 deliveries after stray object found in plane

Airbus has been forced ‌to slow deliveries of its A330neo jet after a stray tool was discovered in the tail section of an aircraft in production, a person familiar with the matter said. "We confirm we recently identified an isolated quality ‌issue on an A330 horizontal tail plane," the company said in an emailed statement.

"This led us to ‌inspect A330s in the production process, slowing down monthly deliveries over the summer. The root cause is identified and A330 deliveries have resumed." Bloomberg News first reported the quality lapse and resulting delays.

Airbus delivered no A330 aircraft in June or July. Airbus data to ⁠be published ​next week is expected ⁠to show that one A330 was delivered in August, out of a total of 57 jets. The person familiar with the ⁠matter said the problem involved a tool that was discovered inside the aircraft structure and came to light during a ​pre-delivery inspection.

The horizontal tail plane, which controls the aircraft's nose angle, is made in Airbus' Spanish ⁠facilities. Airbus did not say where the aircraft was when the object was either left behind or discovered. The discovery is not related ⁠to ​a recent spate of strikes at Spanish plants, the person said.

The risk of Foreign Object Damage, which can include anything from tools to rags left in the wrong place during production or after maintenance, ⁠has prompted recurring industry-wide campaigns to account especially for loose objects. Manufacturers are increasingly using RFID or internet-connected technology to ⁠keep tabs on ⁠tools and other kit.

In a report last month on a maintenance lapse on an aircraft already in service, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said FOD can pose a ‌significant risk ‌to safe operation of aircraft.