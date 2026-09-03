Anthropic still flagged as risk to defense industrial base, US official says

Anthropic is still considered a "Supply Chain Risk" ‌by the U.S. defense department and defense industry, the under secretary of defense for research and ‌engineering said, after suggestions of a ‌thaw in relations between the AI company and the Trump administration. Emil Michael posted the remarks on ⁠X ​a ⁠day after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Axios that ⁠Anthropic is "back on the right side," adding, "we trust ​Anthropic" in an interview.

A federal judge ruled ⁠in favor of Anthropic on Aug. 27, determining ⁠that ​the Pentagon illegally punished the AI company for criticizing the government and that ⁠the Pentagon's decision was "illegal and baseless." The Defense Department ⁠did ⁠not respond to a request for comment.