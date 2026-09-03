Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's economy ​policy chief, said on ​Thursday he planned a ‌roadshow ​to meet investors in London and New York to set out the party's economic plans and ‌build confidence in its ability to manage Britain's public finances. On the first day of Reform's annual party conference, Jenrick said he wanted to ‌explain the anti-immigration party's plans for deep spending cuts, including cutting £50 ‌billion from welfare spending, arguing that credibility with investors would be crucial to reducing the government's financing costs.

"The aim will be to explain, to answer questions, ⁠to listen and ​to instil ⁠confidence," he said. "If we come into government, we can then bring down the cost ⁠of borrowing. I don't think it will happen overnight, but I hope ​it will happen over a period of time as we win ⁠the trust of the markets." Reform, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, has ⁠surged ​in popularity since the 2024 election, but has never run the central government, meaning it must convince investors and businesses that it ⁠is capable of governing responsibly.

British government bond yields hit their highest ⁠levels since the ⁠global financial crisis this week, adding to the challenges facing finance minister John Healey ahead of his first ‌budget next ‌month.