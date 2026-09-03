EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon temporarily rescinding guidance on testosterone screening for US troops, official says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 21:32 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon temporarily rescinding guidance on testosterone screening for US troops, official says

​The ​Pentagon is temporarily ‌rescinding recently ​published clinical guidance for a ‌new, mandatory testosterone deficiency screening policy for service members age 30 ‌and older, a U.S. ‌official told Reuters on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Pentagon posted the "Clinical ⁠Guidance ​for Health ⁠and Human Performance Optimization" on ⁠its website. By Thursday, the memo ​and an accompanying statement had ⁠been removed.

"The draft (document) published on ⁠September ​2, 2026, has been temporarily rescinded to allow ⁠for updates," the official said, adding ⁠that ⁠interim guidance remains in effect.

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