Colombia repeals 10 resolutions restricting mining in certain areas
The Colombian government on Thursday repealed by decree 10 resolutions which restricted the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in certain areas of the country, Mining Minister Maria Nohemi Arboleda said. The decrees had been established by the previous leftist administration. New right-wing President Abelardo De La Espriella has promised to roll back policies limiting oil and mining in a bid to boost the economy.
“They were poorly designed, and in this way investment and exploration were halted, dealing a blow to small-scale mining and formalization,” Arboleda said during a mining conference in the city of Cartagena.