HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights ​of the fifth day at ​the U.S. Open ‌on Thursday (times ​GMT):

1620 SWIATEK DOMINATES Iga Swiatek displayed complete control as the 2022 champion dispatched Argentinian Nadia ‌Podoroska 6-3 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Polish eighth seed sealed the victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

1510 PLAY ‌BEGINS Play began in New York under mostly clear skies, with ‌temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

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Top contenders Gauff, Zeverev face stern tests against familiar ⁠foes ​in US Open U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina ⁠Siniakova (Czech Republic)

9-Taylor Fritz v Mattia Bellucci (Italy) Paula Badosa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v ⁠Quentin Halys (France) LOUIS ⁠ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Karen Khachanov (Russia) Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Gael Monfils (France) v 14-Learner Tien (U.S.) Jessica Bouzas ‌Maneiro (Spain) ‌v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)