Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 21:26 IST
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars

A ​group representing major ​automakers on Thursday ‌urged Congress ​to pass legislation barring Chinese vehicles from ‌the U.S. market before the end of the year. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which ‌represents General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen , Hyundai, ‌Honda Stellantis and other major automakers, called for quick action.

"Right now, Chinese automakers are dumping ⁠subsidized vehicles ​with ⁠connected software and hardware around the world," the ⁠group's CEO John Bozzella wrote Congress in ​a letter seen by Reuters. "This hasn’t happened ⁠inside the U.S. yet, but given the scale ⁠and ​urgency of this threat, we urge you to enact a Chinese ⁠vehicle, software and hardware ban before adjourning this ⁠year ⁠and make this policy the law of the land."

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