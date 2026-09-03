Cycling-Mas extends Vuelta lead, Omrzel wins stage 12

Spain's Enric ​Mas extended his ​overall lead in ‌the ​Vuelta a Espana with a late attack on ‌his rivals as Slovenia's Jakob Omrzel won stage 12 to Calar Alto on Thursday. Movistar rider ‌Mas burst out of a chasing ‌group including Primoz Roglic and Felix Gall with around 13km of the mountainous 166.6-km ride ⁠left and ​powered ⁠to the summit.

Roglic and Gall, who began the ⁠day second and third on general classification, could ​not respond as Mas increased his ⁠advantage to around two minutes. Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) attacked from ⁠a ​whittled-down lead group on the final ascent to Calar Alto and kept ⁠the power down to cross the line almost ⁠two ⁠minutes clear of Urko Berrade Fernandez with Santiago Buitrago third.