Colombia repeals 10 resolutions restricting mining in certain areas

The ​Colombian government on Thursday repealed ‌by decree ​10 resolutions which restricted the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in certain areas of ‌the country, Mining Minister Maria Nohemi Arboleda said.

The resolutions had been established by the previous leftist administration. New right-wing President Abelardo De La Espriella has ‌promised to roll back policies limiting oil and mining in a ‌bid to boost the economy. Some of the his promised changes can be enacted via decree, including simplifying procedures, reducing licensing timelines and streamlining consultations with communities. "Mining ⁠districts were ​intended to ⁠bring order to land use and support mining regions. However, they were used to ⁠replace mining, were poorly designed, and as a result discouraged investment and exploration, ​dealing a blow to small-scale mining and efforts to formalize the ⁠sector," Arboleda said during a mining conference in the city of Cartagena.

"We are going ⁠to ​eliminate a large number of procedures, we are going to be agile because we are eager to see results," she added. The ⁠mining sector could attract up to $4 billion in investment through 2030, Juan ⁠Camilo Narino, ⁠president of the Colombian Mining Association, told Reuters in August.

The association says the South American country has significant ‌potential in ‌copper, gold, coal and nickel. (Reporting ​by Nelson Bocanegra)