SC dismisses ED pleas challenging Madras HC bail order in Jaffer Sadiq case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed two pleas filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Madras High Court’s order granting bail to businessman and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq in a case arising from the agency’s investigation into alleged financial offences. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Augustine George Masih said it had prima facie reservations about the Madras High Court order. However, noting that the order had been passed more than a year ago, the Court said it was not inclined to interfere with it.

“The Special Leave Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” the Court ordered. The ED had challenged the April 21, 2025 order of the Madras High Court by which Sadiq was granted bail. The agency subsequently approached the Supreme Court, seeking interference with the High Court’s decision.

Sadiq, a businessman and Tamil film producer, had been facing proceedings initiated by the ED in connection with allegations of financial offences. His bail plea was considered by the Madras High Court, which granted him relief in April 2025. The ED thereafter sought to challenge the bail order before the Supreme Court, leading to the present proceedings.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik appeared for the ED, while senior counsel represented the respondents. While dismissing the pleas, the Supreme Court made it clear that its decision would not be treated as a precedent.

It also directed that all pending applications, if any, would stand disposed of. The Supreme Court pronounced the order on September 2. (ANI)