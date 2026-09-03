Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that U.S. negotiators trying to broker a possible solution to the 4 1/2 year-old war with Russia were due to visit both Ukraine and Russia soon. "There are preliminary dates. We expect to see representatives of the U.S. president here in Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"There will be a meeting with them in Moscow and in Kyiv. We are expecting a meeting with them in the coming days. It is very important."