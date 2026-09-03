Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days

Ukrainian ​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Thursday ​that U.S. negotiators trying ‌to broker a possible solution to the 4 1/2 year-old war ‌with Russia were due to ‌visit both Ukraine and Russia soon. "There are preliminary dates. We ⁠expect ​to ⁠see representatives of the U.S. president ⁠here in Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in ​his nightly video address.

"There ⁠will be a meeting with ⁠them ​in Moscow and in Kyiv. We are expecting ⁠a meeting with them in ⁠the ⁠coming days. It is very important."