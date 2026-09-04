Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Seahawks officially complete sale to Khosla family

The Seattle Seahawks officially closed the sale of the franchise ​to the Khosla family on Thursday. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale -- at a league-record ​price of $9.612 billion -- on Aug. 26.

Tennis-Williams sisters return to Grand Slam ‌while ​Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

The U.S. Open singles draw reaches the third round on Friday, with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz among those in action alongside home hopes Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton. Women's doubles competition also continues at Flushing Meadows, where Serena and Venus Williams will team up at a ‌Grand Slam for the first time in four years.

Louisiana judge rules returning pros NCAA-eligible in injunction

Louisiana district court judge William Jorden approved a preliminary injunction on Thursday that would allow LSU to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris to its roster after their brief stints in the NFL. After a lengthy court hearing in Baton Rouge, Wright and Harris were among 42 athletes across multiple sports who were granted an additional year of ‌eligibility in the wake of the NCAA's pivot to a new 5-for-5 eligibility system.

Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT): 0615 ZVEREV OVERCOMES HALYS

Basketball-US prepare for ‌toughest-ever World Cup with Wilson's sudden absence

A'ja Wilson's stunning last-minute pull-out from the FIBA World Cup has afforded the world a sliver of hope against the dominant United States, as the global showpiece event kicks off on Friday with the Americans chasing a fifth straight title. The record four-times WNBA MVP Wilson bowed out of the competition just days before it was set to begin citing health issues. But if they are sweating her absence, the Olympic champions were not ready to show it.

Rockets sign G Amen Thompson to extension

The ⁠Houston Rockets announced ​a contract extension with guard Amen Thompson on Thursday. The ⁠five-year, rookie-scale extension is worth $208 million and includes a 10% trade kicker, according to ESPN.

Tennis-Zverev grinds past Halys, Gauff keeps rolling at US Open

Alexander Zverev was dragged the distance for a second straight match at the U.S. Open but the top seed outlasted Quentin Halys ⁠on Thursday to reach the third round, while Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also battled through. Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime became another major casualty of the chaotic opening week at Flushing Meadows before French showman Gael Monfils made his ​final bow at the year's last Grand Slam event.

Enes Kanter Freedom sues Sky, alleges rights were violated

Enes Kanter Freedom, ejected from a WNBA game last month after a verbal dispute with Chicago ⁠Sky guard Natasha Cloud, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in connection with the incident, alleging a violation of his First Amendment rights. Defendants in the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, include the Sky, the city of Chicago and the owner ⁠of ​Wintrust Arena where the Aug. 23 game was played, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

SEC sues LSU to block use of former NFL players

The Southeastern Conference sued member school LSU in federal court on Thursday in an attempt to stop the Tigers from using former NFL players. The LSU board of supervisors, university president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and football coach Lane Kiffin are named as defendants in the lawsuit ⁠filed in U.S. District Court in Alabama.

Tennis-Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils' Grand Slam career on Thursday as the ⁠American youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3 6-4 6-3 in ⁠a clash of generations to reach the U.S. Open third round. Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay in New York, but the wildcard's run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half his age.

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson ‌signs 3-year extension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver ‌Michael Wilson agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $75 million, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Per reports, the ​extension could boost to $78 million and includes $47 million guaranteed.