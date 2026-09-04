Kurdistan’s New Labour Forum Gives Every Side an Equal Voice

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has created a permanent space where government officials, workers and employers can address labour challenges together, giving each group equal representation in discussions that could influence employment policies, workplace protections and economic development. Officially launched on 1 September in Erbil, the Social Dialogue Forum is designed to turn consultation into a regular part of labour policymaking rather than an occasional response to disputes or changing market conditions.

A Shared Table for Labour Decisions

The Forum's Founding Document was signed by Kwestan Mohamad Abdulla Maarouf, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government; Hengaw Abdullah Khan, representing workers' organizations; and employer representatives Gailan Saeed Aziz and Rizgar Jamal Karim. Their signatures established a tripartite institution in which the government, workers and employers hold equal positions within both the Forum and its Secretariat.

This structure gives the three parties a direct role in reviewing labour legislation, discussing social and economic policies, monitoring the enforcement of labour laws and supporting international labour standards. It also creates a formal channel for sharing information on employment trends, working conditions, trade union freedoms, business needs and the pressures facing workers and enterprises across the region.

Minister Maarouf described the launch as a commitment to partnership that must move beyond names placed on a document. She called for continuous cooperation built around dialogue, shared understanding and joint solutions, with the Forum expected to turn discussions about workers' rights, labour standards and market challenges into practical action.

Workers' Rights Meet Business Realities

Workers' representatives see the Forum as a way to strengthen legal protections, defend trade union rights and ensure that labour laws are properly enforced, while giving workers a stronger voice in employment policies and programmes. Employers view structured dialogue as equally important for creating workable regulations, supporting enterprises, encouraging investment and responding to shifts in skills demand, technology and the wider economy.

Bringing these interests into one institution could help prevent labour policy from being shaped through one-sided decisions that overlook workplace realities. Regular engagement allows participants to identify common ground, examine areas of disagreement and develop recommendations that balance worker protection with the conditions businesses need to grow and create jobs.

The Forum may establish specialized working committees covering labour legislation, social security, employment, occupational safety and health, along with other priorities selected by its members. Legal, economic and social specialists may also contribute evidence and technical knowledge to support stronger recommendations.

Local Ownership Will Decide the Forum's Future

The International Labour Organization supported the Forum's establishment through the European Union-funded Building Equitable and Inclusive Transformation project, known as BEIT. The initiative promotes decent work, inclusive labour institutions and stronger social dialogue across Iraq.

Claire Courteille-Mulder, ILO Deputy Regional Director for Arab States, called the launch both the completion of a constructive tripartite process and the start of a new period of institutionalized dialogue. She stressed that the Forum belongs to its members, making their continued participation and sense of ownership essential to its credibility and survival.

Representatives from Federal Iraq's Social Dialogue Forum attended the launch, opening a path for both institutions to exchange experience while developing work suited to their own legal structures and labour market priorities. The ILO will provide technical expertise, training and access to lessons from Iraq, the Arab States and other countries, while decisions about the Forum's agenda will remain in the hands of its tripartite members.

Its real value will be measured by what follows the launch: regular meetings, honest discussion, practical recommendations and visible improvements in workers' lives and business conditions. If those commitments are sustained, the Forum could become an important foundation for fairer workplaces, stronger employment policies and more inclusive economic growth across the Kurdistan Region.