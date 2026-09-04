IAEA Review Praises Finland’s Nuclear Readiness, Urges Stronger Coordination

Finland has built a capable system for handling nuclear and radiological emergencies, backed by skilled organisations, specialised facilities and extensive public-sector planning, according to an international review completed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The ten-day Emergency Preparedness Review mission examined how the country would protect people, coordinate responders and maintain essential services if an incident involving radiation occurred.

Requested by the Finnish government and hosted by the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, known as STUK, the mission ran from 24 August to 2 September. International experts assessed Finland's laws, emergency plans, operational resources and response capabilities against IAEA safety standards, paying close attention to how national, regional and local organisations would work together during a rapidly developing crisis.

Nuclear Sites, Hospitals and Rescue Services Put Under Review

Finland operates five nuclear power reactors across the Loviisa and Olkiluoto sites, while Olkiluoto is also home to Onkalo, the world's first geological disposal facility developed for the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel. Radioactive sources are used across the country in hospitals, industrial operations and scientific research, making emergency readiness important far beyond the immediate surroundings of nuclear power stations.

The review team interviewed government authorities, police units, rescue services, local officials and organisations responsible for emergency preparedness. Experts visited the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, examined offsite response arrangements connected to the Loviisa plant, and inspected the Satasairaala hospital's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training centre. Food safety laboratories, the Helsinki City Rescue Department and a civil defence shelter were also included in the review, giving the team a broad picture of how Finland's emergency network functions in practice.

Strong Expertise Supported by Practical Training

The international team praised Finland's investment in technical expertise, emergency planning and institutional capacity. One notable strength was the national mechanism that brings public authorities, industries and non-governmental organisations together to protect critical services and keep society functioning during a major disruption.

Satasairaala hospital's training programme also received positive attention for preparing medical teams to care for people affected by radioactive contamination. Mission leader Olivier Isnard said the expertise and commitment witnessed across Finnish organisations reflected the country's considerable investment in preparedness, while noting that more systematic national and cross-sector coordination would help those capabilities work together more effectively throughout every stage of an emergency.

National Emergency Plan and Laboratory Capacity Need Attention

The mission recommended creating a National Coordinating Mechanism during the preparedness stage and developing a National Radiation Emergency Plan aligned with IAEA safety standards. Such a plan would bring roles, responsibilities and coordination procedures into one national framework, covering the early response period and the difficult transition from emergency action to recovery.

Experts also called for legislation governing radioactive waste produced during emergency decontamination, stronger protections for the public and emergency personnel, clearer communication arrangements, and better integration of international assistance into Finland's domestic response. Expanding laboratory capacity to analyse environmental, food and water samples was identified as another priority, since fast and reliable testing can guide health measures, food restrictions and decisions about whether affected areas are safe.

STUK Director Karim Peltonen said the findings would support Finland's continuing work to improve emergency arrangements, particularly the coordination of every organisation involved in preparedness and response. He also described the review as a sign of the government's commitment to international rules and shared safety frameworks for nuclear and radiological emergencies.