Lululemon shares dive as challenges keep investors at bay ahead of new CEO's tenure

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 15:08 IST
Lululemon shares dive as challenges keep investors at bay ahead of new CEO's tenure

Shares of Lululemon Athletica fell about 18% ​in premarket trading on Friday after ​the sportswear maker cut its full-year ‌forecast for ​a second time, underscoring the string of challenges that await incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill.

Known for its high-priced stretchy pants and athletic tops, Lululemon ‌has struggled to contain shrinking margins, worsening brand perception and market-share loss to new rivals. O'Neill, who takes over on September 8, will have to chart a recovery for a company hit by merchandising ‌missteps, an over-reliance on promotions and intensifying competition. The firm's shares were trading at about $99 before ‌the bell, and if losses hold, Lululemon would lose more than $2.5 billion in market value, deepening the stock's year-to-date decline to about 41.5%.

"In our view, last night's decidedly downbeat quarterly announcement is now apt to unnerve meaningfully even longer-term-oriented investors examining ⁠the ​name," said Brian Nagel, analyst ⁠at Oppenheimer Research, in a note. Investors should await an initial game plan from O'Neill before considering a more constructive ⁠stance on shares, he added.

O'Neill, a former Nike executive, will be tasked with reviving demand in North America, Lululemon's ​largest market, and restoring growth. Revenue in the Americas fell 8% from a year earlier ⁠in the second quarter, compared with a 1% increase the previous year, as the firm struggled to reignite demand amid slow ⁠consumer spending ​impacted by inflationary pressures.

Sales could deteriorate further in the second half, Morgan Stanley said, with limited visibility on when demand might recover, raising the risk of continued pressure on margins. Following ⁠the results, at least 12 brokerages lowered their price objectives for the shares, with Piper Sandler ⁠setting the Street-low target of $80, ⁠according to data compiled by LSEG.

Lululemon's shares trade at about 11.50 times forward earnings, compared with 20.76 for peers Nike and 13.41 for Adidas.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026