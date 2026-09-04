EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 16:45 IST
EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'

The European Union's border agency will send boats out into the English Channel and ‌the North Sea to help search for and rescue migrants, officials said on Friday, days after France and Britain's leaders met and discussed migration.

The Frontex agency will send out two Spanish boats from September to October, ‌and then one from Lithuania up to January, to join French patrols, authorities managing the ‌area said. The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, and many migrants have died in its strong currents trying to cross from France to Britain. Human traffickers regularly overload dinghies, leaving them barely afloat.

In August, French coastguards ⁠had to ​rescue 157 people from a ⁠boat that caught fire. "In response to the ongoing migration crisis in the Channel, Frontex will deploy patrol vessels to ⁠complement temporarily French assets engaged in search and rescue operations," read a statement from the France-based Maritime Prefecture ​for the Channel and the North Sea.

Migration is one of Europe's most divisive political issues, including ⁠in Britain where the ruling Labour party is facing a challenge from the populist Reform UK party, which has vowed ⁠to stop ​migrants arriving in boats. Britain said in April it would pay France up to £660 million ($892.72 million) under a three-year border security deal to curb illegal migrant crossings of the Channel, ⁠with part of the funding contingent on results.

Last year, both countries agreed a "one in, one out" pilot scheme ⁠under which France ⁠will accept the return of undocumented people arriving in Britain by small boats, in exchange for Britain agreeing to accept an equal number of legitimate ‌asylum seekers with ‌British family connections. ($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026