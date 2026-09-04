Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports

​U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and ​Jared Kushner, who have ‌spearheaded ​efforts to broker a Ukraine peace agreement, will visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and ‌Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source.

There was no immediate confirmation. Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they held four ‌hours of late-night talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Discussions ‌on U.S. negotiators going to Ukraine were still ongoing, and the teams have spoken about September 6 as a possible date, a source familiar with the ⁠matter ​said. If they ⁠come, it would be their first visit to Kyiv.

"The Russians don't want them ⁠to visit Kyiv and are trying to make them change the plan," ​the source added. A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine ⁠on how to end the 4-1/2-year war, the deadliest in Europe since World ⁠War ​Two.

Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine give up more territory, while Ukraine rejects terms that it considers tantamount to surrender. The ⁠last U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in February, shortly before ⁠the United ⁠States and Israel launched a war against Iran.