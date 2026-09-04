Air Tanzania to resume flights to Russia on September 7 after temporary halt

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 15:22 IST
Air Tanzania to resume flights to Russia on September 7 after temporary halt

Air Tanzania ‌said on ​Friday it would resume flights between Dar es Salaam and ‌Moscow on September 7, hours after announcing a temporary suspension beginning from September 4.

"The decision follows a routine ‌risk assessment of the operating environment along the route," ‌the airline said on Facebook, without giving details of why it was decided to resume the flights. Moscow airports have been ⁠among ​the ⁠world's most disrupted in recent days due to frequent closures during ⁠drone attacks, according to Flightradar24 data.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​warned airlines and insurance companies on Tuesday that Russian ⁠airspace was becoming "completely dangerous". He said that Ukraine posed no threat ⁠to ​civil aviation, "but there will be drones in Russia's skies and due notice must be taken".

Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin said this amounted to "state terrorism" and ⁠would ⁠make it harder to restart peace talks with Ukraine.

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