Deadlocked jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial to deliberate for seventh day

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 15:31 IST
Deadlocked jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial to deliberate for seventh day

‌Jurors ​in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial will begin a seventh day of deliberations on Friday after repeatedly hitting an impasse over whether to convict the Massachusetts woman of killing her three young children, a tragedy her ‌lawyer says was driven by postpartum psychosis.

The 12 jurors are expected to reconvene in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a day after Judge William Sullivan rejected a request by Clancy's lawyer to remove a lone juror who he said refused to listen to the judge's instructions on what constitutes "reasonable doubt." Defense attorney Kevin ‌Reddington requested the juror's removal shortly after the judge received a jury note that prompted him to re-instruct them on the concept. Jurors ‌can only find Clancy guilty of first-degree murder if the prosecution proves its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jurors sent notes to the judge on Tuesday and Wednesday saying they were unable to come to a unanimous decision, but the judge each time instructed them to continue deliberating. TRIAL FEATURED OVER 80 WITNESSES

If the jury does not reach a ⁠verdict and ​Sullivan declares a mistrial, prosecutors would need ⁠to decide whether to retry the case, which has featured over 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits. Clancy, 36, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree murder. ⁠If found not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, or reason of insanity, she could be committed to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

She has admitted to ​strangling her three children to death on January 24, 2023, with exercise bands in the basement of their home in the Boston ⁠suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life that left her paralyzed. During the ⁠six-week ​trial, Reddington sought to convince jurors that Clancy was in the midst of a psychotic episode when she killed Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan.

Testimony from family members, including Clancy's now ex-husband Patrick, detailed how she had struggled with her mental health in the months after ⁠the birth of her third child, repeatedly seeking treatment from healthcare providers who prescribed her a myriad of drugs. Prosecutors do not dispute that ⁠Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse ⁠at Massachusetts General Hospital, had been dealing with mental health issues.

But they argued she was able to appreciate the wrongfulness of killing her children and intentionally chose to do so anyway, because she had decided to ‌kill herself and ‌was convinced they would suffer without her.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026