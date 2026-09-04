Rubio to travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru from September 8-10, State Department says

​U.S. Secretary ​of ‌State Marco Rubio ​will travel to Colombia, Ecuador, ‌and Peru from September 8-10, the State Department said on Friday.

"During ‌the trip, he will ‌meet with the new De La Espriella government in Colombia, President ⁠Noboa ​in ⁠Ecuador, and the new Fujimori government in ⁠Peru to discuss U.S. ​support for Colombia’s earthquake response; enhanced ⁠cooperation in the shared fight against ⁠narcoterrorism, ​which threatens our hemisphere; and the benefits of deeper ⁠commercial relationships between our countries," department ⁠spokesman ⁠Tommy Piggott said in a statement.