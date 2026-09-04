Rubio to travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru from September 8-10, State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru from September 8-10, the State Department said on Friday.
"During the trip, he will meet with the new De La Espriella government in Colombia, President Noboa in Ecuador, and the new Fujimori government in Peru to discuss U.S. support for Colombia’s earthquake response; enhanced cooperation in the shared fight against narcoterrorism, which threatens our hemisphere; and the benefits of deeper commercial relationships between our countries," department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement.