UK to approve new drilling at Jackdaw gas field this month, Times reports
Britain is expected to approve new drilling at Shell and Equinor's Jackdaw North Sea gas field on September 15, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources. The newspaper said Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce the decision during a visit to Aberdeen and would also unveil new investment in renewable energy.
The report added that an expansion of the Rosebank oil and gas development was considered very unlikely to receive approval, citing government sources.