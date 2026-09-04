UK to approve new drilling at Jackdaw gas field this month, Times reports

​Britain ​is expected ‌to approve new ​drilling at Shell and ‌Equinor's Jackdaw North Sea gas field on September 15, The ‌Times newspaper reported on Friday, ‌citing government sources. The newspaper said Prime Minister Andy Burnham ⁠is ​expected to ⁠announce the decision during a ⁠visit to Aberdeen and ​would also unveil new investment in ⁠renewable energy.

The report added ⁠that ​an expansion of the Rosebank oil and gas ⁠development was considered very unlikely ⁠to ⁠receive approval, citing government sources.