US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures fall after August jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures fall after August jobs data

Futures ​tracking the ​benchmark ‌S&P 500 index ​turned negative on Friday after ‌data showed the U.S. economy added more-than-expected jobs in August. A ‌Labor Department report showed nonfarm ‌payrolls rose 162,000 last month, compared with the 56,000 job additions ⁠that economists ​surveyed ⁠by Reuters were expecting.

Unemployment stood ⁠at 4.1%, in line with ​expectations. At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow ⁠E-minis were down 152 points, or ⁠0.28%, ​S&P 500 E-minis were down 17.25 points, ⁠or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis ⁠were ⁠up 20.75 points, or 0.07%.

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