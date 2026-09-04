FOREX-Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:11 IST
FOREX-Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

‌The dollar jumped on Friday after ‌data showed that employers added 162,000 jobs in August, well above the 56,000 additions ⁠expected ​by ⁠economists.

The data follows after an unexpected 23,000 ⁠job decline in July. The unemployment ​rate held steady at 4.1%. The dollar ⁠index, which measures the greenback against a ⁠basket ​of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last ⁠up 0.37% on the day 99.33, with ⁠the ⁠euro down 0.28% at $1.1592.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.41% to ‌156.45 ‌per dollar. (Editing by ​Alison Williams)

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