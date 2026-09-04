FOREX-Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations
The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added 162,000 jobs in August, well above the 56,000 additions expected by economists.
The data follows after an unexpected 23,000 job decline in July. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last up 0.37% on the day 99.33, with the euro down 0.28% at $1.1592.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.41% to 156.45 per dollar. (Editing by Alison Williams)