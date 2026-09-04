Nepal flash floods: Number of casualties rises to 1,287; Rescue ops continue as over 5,000 still missing

The death toll in the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal last month has mounted to 1,287 as of Friday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA). The casualty breakdown shows the highest number of recovered bodies in Chitwan (359), followed by Nawalparasi East (219), Nawalparasi West (212), Nuwakot (184), Rasuwa (140), Gorkha (72), Dhading (63), and Tanahun (38). So far, 96 bodies have been handed over to families.

NDRRMA noted that the search and rescue operations remain active, with around 5,083 people reported missing, including 2,130 in Rasuwa, 2,340 in Nuwakot, and 583 foreign nationals. In a recent breakthrough, two individuals were rescued alive from the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project. To date, security forces and emergency personnel have rescued 13,093 individuals. A total of 21,421 security personnel, comprising 9,287 from the Nepali Army, 7,931 from the Nepal Police, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force (APF), have been deployed for search, rescue, and logistics.

Relief operations are being dispatched via land and air, with 69 trucks and 38 Bolero vehicles carrying food and supplies alongside 9 helicopter flights by the Nepali Army and 163 flights by the APF. The Government of Nepal has released initial cash support of NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 135 million across 15 affected local governments. Additionally, 4,521 displaced individuals are currently housed in temporary holding centres, while 5,397 individuals are receiving medical treatment for injuries, NDRRMA stated. Initial damage assessments indicate widespread destruction, including 7,570 private houses, 48 government structures, 18 schools, and 7 health facilities. Infrastructure losses include 55 kilometres of fully damaged roads, 33 fully damaged motorable bridges (37 total affected), and 68 damaged suspension bridges. Telecommunications infrastructure is recovering, with 116 out of 120 damaged NTC towers and 75 out of 78 damaged Ncell towers back in service.

The government has placed total economic damage and losses at NPR 38,754.68 crore, estimating that NPR 795.3 crore in funds will be required for early recovery efforts. Meanwhile, in Darchula, the NDRMMA stated that a high-alert notice has been issued after an ongoing landslide in the Bhattar area of Apihimal Rural Municipality partially blocked the Chaulani River. With active landslides continuing in the area, authorities warned of a potential complete blockage and risk of a sudden outburst, urging residents along riverbanks and lower riparian regions to exercise extreme caution.

Earlier in the day, two people were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, the Nepalese Army said on Friday. Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

They have been airlifted to Kathmandu. As per Army officials, Sah will be treated at Birendra Army Hospital in Chhauni while Maharjan will be taken to the National Trauma Centre.

The details of their rescue were also shared by the Nepalese Army in a post on X. The tunnel was sealed by flooding triggered by the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26. According to the rescue team, voices of more than one person were heard from inside the tunnel during the operation on Friday. A rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force entered the tunnel and rescued them. (ANI)