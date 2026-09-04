Smoke rising in central Kyiv after Russian attack
Heavy black smoke rose in Kyiv city centre following a Russian drone attack on Friday, according to Reuters witnesses.
Ambulances were heading to the site.
Heavy black smoke rose in Kyiv city centre following a Russian drone attack on Friday, according to Reuters witnesses.
Ambulances were heading to the site.
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