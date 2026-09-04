France's National Rally would stop migrants reaching UK, says Bardella
Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, said on Friday that if his party won power in 2027 it would seek to ensure migrants could no longer travel from France to Britain. Speaking at the annual conference of Britain's populist Reform UK party, Bardella said a RN government would tighten border controls, return migrants to their countries of origin and stop small boats heading to England from the French coast.
"I make you this promise: if the French people bring us the power in 2027, in a few months, with the Rassemblement National and Marine Le Pen, our government will do everything in its power to ensure that France is no longer the gateway for illegal migration into the United Kingdom," he said.