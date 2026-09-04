Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says

​A Russian ​drone attack ‌on Friday targeted ​the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service ‌in central Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck ‌the central building of the Security ‌Service of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral," ⁠he ​said ⁠on X after speaking with acting head ⁠of the service Oleksandr Poklad.

"The drone ​was aimed directly at the ⁠office of the head of the Security ⁠Service ​in that building." Five people were injured in the ⁠attack, the Kyiv mayor added on the ⁠Telegram ⁠app. Heavy black smoke rose from the site.